Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LA Times Changes Dianne Feinstein Story on Impeachment After Senator Corrects Paper

The Wrap Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
LA Times Changes Dianne Feinstein Story on Impeachment After Senator Corrects PaperThe Los Angeles Times changed a headline that misrepresented Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s opinion about impeaching President Donald Trump after Feinstein said the paper “misunderstood” her words.

The original Times headline said that Feinstein was “leaning toward” acquitting Trump but she tweeted a response clarifying her position. The senator wrote, “The LA Times misunderstood what I said today. Before the trial I said I’d keep an open mind. Now that both sides made their cases, it’s clear the president’s actions were wrong. He withheld vital foreign assistance for personal political gain. That can’t be allowed to stand.”



The LA Times misunderstood what I said today. Before the trial I said I'd keep an open mind. Now that both sides made their cases, it’s clear the president’s actions were wrong. He withheld vital foreign assistance for personal political gain. That can’t be allowed to stand.

— Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 28, 2020



Just before the senator’s tweets, the reporter who asked Feinstein the question about impeachment, Axios’ Alayna Treene, tweeted that she believed the Times had “the story backwards,” adding, “I was the reporter who asked  @SenFeinstein these questions. She told me she was initially going to vote against impeachment ‘before this.’ But when I asked her to clarify, she said she’s changed her opinion.”

*Also Read:* Trump Says He's the Only Person Who Knows 'What the Hell Happened to Fox News'

The new headline reads: “Feinstein says she’s a maybe on acquitting Trump as his defense team ends impeachment arguments.”

A rep for the LA Times tells TheWrap, “Following publication of our story about Sen. Feinstein’s comments on the impeachment trial, the senator issued an additional statement regarding her position on impeachment. We revised the headline and the story to fully reflect her stated position.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Impeachment Ratings: MSNBC Wins Cable News Friday Afternoon

Betty Gilpin to Play Ann Coulter on 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

National Review Editorial Calls Out GOP for 'Embarrassing' Conduct During Trump Impeachment
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.