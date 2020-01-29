Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Maryland policeman charged with murder in shooting of handcuffed man

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A Maryland police officer was charged with murder on Tuesday after he fired seven shots at a man who was sitting in a patrol car with his arms handcuffed behind his back.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: 21-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of Oklahoma Man In Richardson

21-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of Oklahoma Man In Richardson 00:29

 A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of an Oklahoma man at an apartment complex in Richardson last week, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hermitage man sought for questioning after wife's murder [Video]Hermitage man sought for questioning after wife's murder

Police are looking for a man following the murder of his wife in Hermitage.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:23Published

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Anne Arundel County [Video]Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Anne Arundel County

A 21-year-old man in Brooklyn has been arrested for charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment and drug possession, Anne Arundel County police said Monday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man dies when Maryland officers respond to call for help

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after an encounter with police officers that involved a stun gun, police told multiple media outlets. Four...
Seattle Times

Man sought for murder of ex-wife found dead in Etobicoke

Police believe they have located the body of a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of his ex-wife, whose body was found in a natural area in Brampton last...
CP24 Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.