Clues found at Kobe Bryant's crash site as new video emerges

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The helicopter carrying Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gigi did not have a terrain avoidance system or a black box when it crashed into the steep terrain on the foggy Sunday morning, though feds investigating the case did find some clues in the wreckage.
News video: NTSB Releases Video From Kobe Bryant Crash Site

NTSB Releases Video From Kobe Bryant Crash Site 02:25

 The NTSB has released a video from the crash site.

Recent related news from verified sources

Jessica Simpson Says She Saw the ''Heavens Parting'' in Photo Taken of Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Fans and celebrities continue to mourn and share touching tributes of the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas on Sunday, Jan. 26. His...
E! Online Also reported by •IndiaTimesUSATODAY.comCBS NewsAceShowbiz

All 9 bodies recovered from Bryant's crash site

A day after three bodies were recovered from the horrific helicopter crash site in Calabasas in Los Angeles County, the remaining 6 bodies have also been...
IndiaTimes


