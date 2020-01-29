Billie Eilish to Perform at the 92nd Academy Awards

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Fresh off her sweep of the “Big Four” Grammy Awards — Best New Artist, Song, Record and Album of the Year — last weekend, Billie Eilish is set to make a special performance at the upcoming 92nd Oscars on Feb. 9, the Academy and Eilish both announced in tweets on Wednesday.



The 18-year-old joins Elton John, Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo, all of whom will perform their songs nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars, including “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” and “Stand Up” from “Harriet.” Idina Menzel will also sing “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” and Chrissy Metz will perform the song “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough.”



While it’s unclear exactly in what capacity Eilish would perform; last year Queen kicked off the broadcast in absence of a host, and no host has formally been announced for this year’s broadcast either.



*Also Read:* 2020 Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish Sweeps Top Categories - Winners List



Eilish was also recently announced to be recording the theme song for the next James Bond movie, “No Time To Die.” At 18 years old, she’s the youngest recording artist to do so.



Eilish won five Grammys on Sunday: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Best Song and Best Record for “bad guy,” and Best New Artist.



The Oscars take place at their earliest date ever on Feb. 9.







Are you ready? @billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance! Watch live on @ABC. pic.twitter.com/CsNmjDD2Bi



— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 29, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Joker,' Billie Eilish Among Nominees for 2020 Social Media Superstars Awards



Billie Eilish Set to Perform James Bond 'No Time to Die' Title Song



'Carpool Karaoke': Billie Eilish Takes James Corden Home and Makes Him Hold Her Gross Spider (Video) 👓 View full article

