Alan Dershowitz: ‘I Have Nothing to Hide’ Related to Jeffrey Epstein Accusations

Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer for President Donald Trump’s



“You served as a lawyer for him in the mid-2000s when he was under federal investigation for possible sex crimes, including dozens of underage girls,” said “The View” co-host Meghan McCain. “You’ve also been accused of having sex with one of the underage girls Epstein allegedly leant out to his powerful friends and now you and that woman have both filed defamation allegations against each other. Did your connection to Epstein give the Trump team any pause with adding you to the defense?”



*Also Read:* Alan Dershowitz Hails 'Perfect, Perfect Sex Life' to Distance Himself From Ex-Client Jeffrey Epstein



“The first thing I told President Trump when he asked me to do this is about those matters and I told him there was no truth to it,” Dershowitz said, reiterating what he has said in the past about having evidence against the woman’s accusation.



“I did absolutely nothing wrong in connection with the Epstein case. That’s why I’m suing: I have nothing to hide. I am awaiting a trial where I will prove that I was framed for money and that I am completely vindicated,” he added.



In July 2019, Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges. He died while incarcerated the following month. An Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts), said Dershowitz, who represented Epstein when he faced similar charges a decade ago, had sex with her when she was underage. This has led to a showdown between Dershowitz and her lawyer, David Boies, and also led Dershowitz to proclaim he has a “perfect, perfect sex life” during a primetime interview on Fox News.







– The View (@TheView) January 29, 2020







