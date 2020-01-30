Global  

Wilbur Ross: Coronavirus could give jolt to American economy

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Credit: HuffPost NOW News
News video: Wilbur Ross WTF On Coronavirus

Wilbur Ross WTF On Coronavirus 01:01

 Commerce secretary WIlbur Ross told Fox that the coronavirus outbreak is a business opportunity for North American companies.

U.S. stocks slump on coronavirus fears, weaker GDP [Video]U.S. stocks slump on coronavirus fears, weaker GDP

U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday, as the coronavirus epidemic fanned fears of a further hit to China's economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment...

Coronavirus in China could be a boost for North American jobs: US commerce secretary

"I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease," Wilbur Ross said, then suggested the US economy could gain from...
Brisbane Times

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Wuhan coronavirus could be a boost for North American jobs

Ross said, "every American's heart has to go out the victims" of the virus, but "it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America."
USATODAY.com

DaliDager

Sherry 🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 RT @kylegriffin1: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the Chinese coronavirus — which has killed 170 in China and infected more than 7,700… 3 seconds ago

nutrageus

T R RT @psychdr100: Despicable! Celebrating the lethal virus! Based on belief that only Chinese will die! Commerce secretary says deadly coron… 35 seconds ago

RSeanStewart

Visuals by Zelma 🗣 RT @owillis: Kellyanne Conway, who often comments on major stories, claims she "didn't see" Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross say that the cor… 4 minutes ago

WRCB

WRCB-TV 'ANOTHER THING TO CONSIDER' - Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview that the coronavirus outbreak in… https://t.co/TnCKGcxZJ1 5 minutes ago

BrendaHazelhur1

Brenda Hazelhurst RT @SafetyPinDaily: 'Sick and Heartless': Wilbur Ross Says Deadly Coronavirus Could 'Accelerate' Return of Jobs to US | Via CommonDreams ht… 7 minutes ago

raviac

raviac Commerce secretary says deadly coronavirus could be good for America https://t.co/CN4i9yzJR5 7 minutes ago

DesertRat842

Robert Ackerman Exemplar of Ghoul Capitalism: Commerce Secretary @SecretaryRoss says coronavirus could boost US jobs He even looks… https://t.co/h4Uq77ZPxa 7 minutes ago

spaniard4evr

spaniard4evr RT @shartstorm8d8: Set up that global government infrastructure while Divide et impera the corporatist states. - Wilbur Ross says coronavi… 9 minutes ago

