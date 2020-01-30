Wilbur Ross: Coronavirus could give jolt to American economy

Sherry 🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 RT @kylegriffin1: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the Chinese coronavirus — which has killed 170 in China and infected more than 7,700… 3 seconds ago T R RT @psychdr100: Despicable! Celebrating the lethal virus! Based on belief that only Chinese will die! Commerce secretary says deadly coron… 35 seconds ago Visuals by Zelma 🗣 RT @owillis: Kellyanne Conway, who often comments on major stories, claims she "didn't see" Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross say that the cor… 4 minutes ago WRCB-TV 'ANOTHER THING TO CONSIDER' - Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview that the coronavirus outbreak in… https://t.co/TnCKGcxZJ1 5 minutes ago Brenda Hazelhurst RT @SafetyPinDaily: 'Sick and Heartless': Wilbur Ross Says Deadly Coronavirus Could 'Accelerate' Return of Jobs to US | Via CommonDreams ht… 7 minutes ago raviac Commerce secretary says deadly coronavirus could be good for America https://t.co/CN4i9yzJR5 7 minutes ago Robert Ackerman Exemplar of Ghoul Capitalism: Commerce Secretary @SecretaryRoss says coronavirus could boost US jobs He even looks… https://t.co/h4Uq77ZPxa 7 minutes ago spaniard4evr RT @shartstorm8d8: Set up that global government infrastructure while Divide et impera the corporatist states. - Wilbur Ross says coronavi… 9 minutes ago