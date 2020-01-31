Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > All eyes on Murkowski as decisions looms on witnesses - Live updates of Senate proceedings

All eyes on Murkowski as decisions looms on witnesses - Live updates of Senate proceedings

Delawareonline Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Democrats are trying to convince at least four GOP senators to join them in demanding witnesses in the trial. If they don't, the trial likely ends.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Will the Trump impeachment trial end or are witnesses coming? - Live updates of Senate proceedings

Democrats are trying to convince at least four GOP senators to join them in demanding witnesses in the trial. If they don't, the trial likely ends.
USATODAY.com

Murkowski comes out against impeachment witnesses, putting Trump on path to acquittal

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski came out Friday against calling witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, all but assuring the Senate will move to wrap...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

Tweets about this

lkbond

Anyone But Trump 2020 RT @usatodayDC: Democrats are trying to convince at least four GOP senators to join them in demanding witnesses in the trial. If they don't… 3 hours ago

MontanoShirley

Shirley Montano RT @Hope012015: All eyes on Murkowski as decisions looms on witnesses - Live updates of Senate proceedings https://t.co/ZgAR9indvI via @usa… 7 hours ago

pkfanderson

RESISTANCE, MEET YOUR NEW FOE, RETRIBUTION Ever notice that Murkowski does nothing noteworthy? We only hear from her when she is opposing the rest of her part… https://t.co/L1fdM8Xdf4 7 hours ago

MORONUSMAXIMUS

Tyrannasaurus Rex All eyes on Murkowski as decisions looms on [email protected] USA TODAY xxx Maybe it's just me but she always looks mad, I… https://t.co/83ljrcb19r 8 hours ago

Hope012015

Kenny_ANTI_gop All eyes on Murkowski as decisions looms on witnesses - Live updates of Senate proceedings https://t.co/ZgAR9indvI via @usatoday 8 hours ago

indystar

IndyStar All eyes on Murkowski as decisions looms on witnesses - Live updates of Senate proceedings https://t.co/Kte6XyA7L2 https://t.co/sYZWiXCv40 8 hours ago

bertha1957

bertha j blanchard RT @dannowicki: "All eyes on Murkowski as decisions looms on witnesses." (via @USATODAY) https://t.co/8F4pKL2ifj 8 hours ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online Democrats are trying to convince at least four GOP senators to join them in demanding witnesses in the trial. If th… https://t.co/1auqzecyKA 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.