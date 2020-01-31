Global  

Bernie Sanders’s Surge Owes a Lot to Voters of Color

NYTimes.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
In 2016, the Vermont senator failed to overcome Hillary Clinton’s wide lead among African-American and Latino voters. This time, things are shaping up differently.
Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus [Video]Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College...

Bernie Sanders camp reminds voters that Joe Biden voted for Iraq War [Video]Bernie Sanders camp reminds voters that Joe Biden voted for Iraq War

Bernie Sanders camp reminds voters that Joe Biden voted for Iraq War

allen_rashaan

Rashaan Allen RT @mehdirhasan: "Bernie Sanders’s Surge Owes a Lot to Voters of Color" This headline in the @nytimes will throw off a lot of liberal fol… 34 seconds ago

TheRileyWilson

Riley Bernie Sanders’s Surge Owes a Lot to Voters of Color https://t.co/3xBNmBhH3d 1 minute ago

Dream.. RT @GottaBernNow: Bernie Sanders’s Surge Owes a Lot to Voters of Color - https://t.co/6ZsNpQT3Tl 7 minutes ago

Noé Rama Bernie Sanders’s Surge Owes a Lot to Voters of Color https://t.co/Uib6lT8C4z 12 minutes ago

Jane Bradshaw RT @tobosbunny: Bernie Sanders’s Surge Owes a Lot to Voters of Color https://t.co/xCnpujgRqa 15 minutes ago

