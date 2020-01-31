Democrat Warren sends star stand-in to Iowa: her dog Bailey
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Stuck in Washington as a juror in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial while rivals for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination crisscross Iowa, Senator Elizabeth Warren has tapped a stand-in with undeniable voter appeal: her dog Bailey.
