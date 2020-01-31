Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Democrat Warren sends star stand-in to Iowa: her dog Bailey

Democrat Warren sends star stand-in to Iowa: her dog Bailey

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Stuck in Washington as a juror in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial while rivals for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination crisscross Iowa, Senator Elizabeth Warren has tapped a stand-in with undeniable voter appeal: her dog Bailey.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Meet Elizabeth Warren's substitute: Her dog Bailey

Meet Elizabeth Warren's substitute: Her dog Bailey 01:38

 As Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren is stuck in Washington at Trump&apos;s impeachment trial, her golden retriever dog, Bailey, has continued her campaign trail. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet Elizabeth Warren's substitute: Her dog Bailey [Video]Meet Elizabeth Warren's substitute: Her dog Bailey

As Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren is stuck in Washington at Trump's impeachment trial, her golden retriever dog, Bailey, has continued her campaign trail. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus [Video]Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College. 30%..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren's dog campaigns while she's stuck in D.C.

Bailey Warren has become the senator's star surrogate while she's held up in Washington.
CBS News


Tweets about this

mljtpa

Mary Lee Johnson Democrat Warren sends star stand-in to Iowa: her dog Bailey https://t.co/wUtzcSlK19 14 minutes ago

AnneBarasso

Anne Barasso RT @InSpiteOfTrump: Democrat Warren sends star stand-in to Iowa: her dog Bailey https://t.co/AfBGosDk3l 18 minutes ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Democrat Warren sends star stand-in to Iowa: her dog Bailey https://t.co/1gfiRNdiOH 35 minutes ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Democrat Warren sends star stand-in to Iowa: her dog Bailey https://t.co/AfBGosDk3l 43 minutes ago

ReutersHerald

Reuters Herald Democrat Warren sends star stand-in to Iowa: her dog Bailey https://t.co/mb38do0hPY 45 minutes ago

confusenet

confusenet.com Democrat Warren sends star stand-in to Iowa: her dog Bailey https://t.co/H3DIWlPmps 50 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Democrat Warren Sends Star Stand-In to Iowa: Her Dog Bailey - https://t.co/N4stjavItJ 53 minutes ago

SpincitySD

James Ala Democrat Warren sends star stand-in to Iowa: her dog Bailey... The campaign has gone to the dog ⁦@MrsRabbitResist⁩ https://t.co/a7rue8lYB4 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.