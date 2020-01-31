Global  

Today in History for February 3rd

Monday, 3 February 2020
Highlights of this day in history: the 'day the music died' during early rock 'n roll; the Luna 9 probe lands on the Moon; the first woman to pilot a Space Shuttle; painter Norman Rockwell and composer Felix Mendelssohn born. (Feb. 3)
 
News video: This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd)

This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd) 01:03

 This Day in History: The First Groundhog Day February 2, 1887 Groundhog Day was celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Tradition has it that if a groundhog comes out of its hole on this day and sees its shadow, it runs back into its burrow, predicting six...

