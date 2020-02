7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Amy Klobuchar Thanks Supporters Before Iowa Results Confirmed 00:32 Amy Klobuchar became the first Democratic presidential candidate to address the delayed verdict in Iowa. According to Politico, Klobuchar thanked her supporters, saying she couldn’t “let another minute go by.” She said: "We know there's delays, but we know one thing: We are punching above our...