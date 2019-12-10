Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Dodgers acquire slugger Mookie Betts and starter David Price from the Red Sox

Dodgers acquire slugger Mookie Betts and starter David Price from the Red Sox

Denver Post Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, packaging the star outfielder with left-hander David Price in a salary dump that is expected to save Boston tens of millions of dollars, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal [Video]Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal

Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal. Strasburg's seven-year deal is a new record for a pitcher. The deal surpasses David Price's seven-year, $217 million deal with the Boston..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mookie Betts trade rumors: Dodgers, Red Sox discuss blockbuster deal that could involve David Price

Betts, 27, is one of the best players in the land, but might be traded by Opening Day
CBS Sports Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.caUSATODAY.comESPN

Sources: Red Sox trading Betts, Price to Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox that would send star outfielder Mookie Betts and starter David Price to the Dodgers,...
ESPN Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle TimesCBC.caUSATODAY.comCBS SportsChicago S-T

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.