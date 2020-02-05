Global  

Romney will vote to convict Trump

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will vote to convict President Donald Trump, likely the only GOP senator to favor ousting the impeached president. (Feb. 5)
 
News video: Romney Votes To Remove Trump From Office

Romney Votes To Remove Trump From Office 00:24

 Utah Senator Mitt Romney voted to remove President Donald Trump from office. Romney voted to convict Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The rest of the Republican Senatorial contingent voted to acquit Trump. Democrats celebrated Romney's stunning decision. "Corrupting an...

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:26Published

Romney turns back on GOP, votes to convict Trump [Video]Romney turns back on GOP, votes to convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Republicans In Utah Blast Romney For Trump Impeachment Guilty Vote

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah is being criticized for voting to convict President Trump in his impeachment trial — that includes many Republicans in...
NPR Also reported by •ReutersCBS NewsUSATODAY.comPoliticoNYTimes.com

GOP's Romney says he will vote to convict Trump

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will vote to convict U.S. President Donald Trump, likely the only Republican senator to favour ousting the impeached president. Romney made...
CTV News Also reported by •ReutersNews24FOXNews.comSeattle TimesMediaite

KCcarlosdelc

DEL RT @charliekirk11: Did you know: Mitt Romney will be the only Senator in US history to vote to convict a president in his own party He sh… 2 seconds ago

outlaw7771

outlaw7771 RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: Mitt Romney will vote to CONVICT the President on the charge of Abuse of Power He should be ashamed This vo… 6 seconds ago

lnorcia

Linda Norcia RT @JeffFlake: I have long admired Mitt Romney, but never more than today. What an honorable man. https://t.co/58oKqXNg81 11 seconds ago

dianexav1

Diane Xavier RT @MSNBC: .@clairemc on Sen. Mitt Romney’s decision to vote to convict Pres. Trump: “I know that he will be lifted up as a hero by many pe… 11 seconds ago

gringojack

gringojack RT @LisPower1: Chris Wallace to Mitt Romney on his vote to convict Trump: "You realize this is war, Donald Trump will never forgive you for… 14 seconds ago

absthemaster

Abbey Armstrong RT @nytimes: Breaking News: "The case was made." Mitt Romney will vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power, the first Republican t… 28 seconds ago

lauriedstrode

Going alone wolf once again no one is to b trusted RT @WakeUp2Politics: Mitt Romney will be the first senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a president of his own political party. https… 30 seconds ago

MiguelonLobo

M. Cabrera RT @WayneDupreeShow: I urge you to watch this so you can witness the lengths globalists will go to for power. Romney has no "religious con… 38 seconds ago

