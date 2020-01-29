Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Adam Schiff Cheers Mitt Romney For ‘Moral Courage’ In Impeachment Vote

Adam Schiff Cheers Mitt Romney For ‘Moral Courage’ In Impeachment Vote

Daily Caller Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
'I asked if there was just one Republican Senator who would say “enough”'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz Ask Schiff: What If Obama Wanted Romney’s Son Investigated for Working for Corrupt Russian Company?

As senators posed questions in the impeachment trial today, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz asked a follow-up to Adam Schiff’s hypothetical about Barack Obama and...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Hannity Continues Trashing Romney Over Trial: Put Aside ‘Personal Disdain’ of Trump and Don’t Help ‘This Charade’

Fox News' * Sean Hannity* on his show, Hannity, took out the flares to yet again "warn" Senator *Mitt Romney* (R-UT) to not take the mantel of calling for...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

clarissamehler

maitri Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: Adam Schiff Cheers Mitt Romney For ’Moral Courage’ In Impeachment… https://t.co/z351LwHBmH 7 minutes ago

Marshap17276901

Marsha-p RT @DailyCaller: Adam Schiff Cheers Mitt Romney For ‘Moral Courage’ In Impeachment Vote https://t.co/uhqjHIWtqV 11 minutes ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Adam Schiff Cheers Mitt Romney For ‘Moral Courage’ In Impeachment Vote https://t.co/c2UTlo6LV3 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.