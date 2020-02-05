

Recent related news from verified sources 32-year-old US citizen dies in border custody in Texas HOUSTON (AP) — A 32-year-old U.S. citizen has died after being arrested by Border Patrol agents in South Texas, the U.S. government said Wednesday. U.S....

Seattle Times 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: U.S. citizen suspected of smuggling dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas: James Paul Markowitz as identified as a suspect in… 12 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 U.S. citizen suspected of smuggling dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas: James Paul Markowitz as identified as a… https://t.co/772U4cHPf9 12 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 U.S. citizen suspected of smuggling dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas https://t.co/sbkaF43c0e 17 minutes ago Method8inc.com/ U.S. citizen suspected of smuggling dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas https://t.co/uuBFcex03K via @USATODAY 29 minutes ago