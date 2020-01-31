Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Virginia > Virginia could scrap a Confederate holiday dating back to the 1800s and instead mark Election Day

Virginia could scrap a Confederate holiday dating back to the 1800s and instead mark Election Day

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Democrats in Virginia's House voted Thursday to remove Lee-Jackson Day, honoring the Confederate leaders, and add Election Day as a holiday.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit [Video]Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit

An iron-willed couple are set to putt themselves into the records books - by playing every crazy-golf course in Britain. Richard and Emily Gottfried have spent the last 14 years travelling the country..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday [Video]More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday

It's official. Americans do not look forward to Mondays - especially after big events. A poll of 2,000 full-time office workers found that the majority of Americans said Mondays are their least..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia nixes holiday honoring Confederate generals

Lee-Jackson Day honored two Confederate generals and was celebrated the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MJGarciaKCMO

Manolete John Garcia RT @YahooNews: Virginia could scrap a Confederate holiday dating back to the 1800s and instead mark Election Day https://t.co/OYPliL016d ht… 38 minutes ago

YahooNews

Yahoo News Virginia could scrap a Confederate holiday dating back to the 1800s and instead mark Election Day… https://t.co/yVik8AnZSK 1 hour ago

cahulaan

Patrick Virginia could scrap a Confederate holiday dating back to the 1800s and instead mark Election Day: Democrats in Vir… https://t.co/4FlriS55EU 2 hours ago

LelaindePeche

✨Lelain de Peche🌝 Virginia could scrap a Confederate holiday dating back to the 1800s and instead mark Election Day https://t.co/OlrQ9GXj9b via @USATODAY 4 hours ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Virginia could scrap a Confederate holiday dating back to the 1800s and instead mark Election Day: Democrats in Virginia's Hous… 4 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Virginia could scrap a Confederate holiday dating back to the 1800s and instead mark Election Day: Democrats in Vir… https://t.co/EMwpFlZY2W 4 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Virginia could scrap a Confederate holiday dating back to the 1800s and instead mark Election Day https://t.co/qyvrrMVYXW 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.