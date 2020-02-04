Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York State To Sue Trump Administration Over Trusted Traveler Restrictions

New York State To Sue Trump Administration Over Trusted Traveler Restrictions

NPR Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to challenge Homeland Security's attempt to suspend enrollment in Global Entry and other trusted traveler programs for New Yorkers over access to state motor vehicle records.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump To Deliver State Of The Union Address Before Congress Tonight

Trump To Deliver State Of The Union Address Before Congress Tonight 00:30

 President Donald Trump is putting the finishing touches on his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m ET. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Williamsville girls hockey prepares for another state title run [Video]Williamsville girls hockey prepares for another state title run

Williamsville girls hockey prepares for another state title run

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:02Published

Moon Landing Will Happen in 2024, NASA Says [Video]Moon Landing Will Happen in 2024, NASA Says

Moon Landing Will Happen in 2024, NASA Says The 2024 deadline for American astronauts to return to the moon was set by the Trump administration in 2019. NASA had previously been planning for a return..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York threatens to sue Trump administration over access to traveler programs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday threatened to sue the Trump administration over its decision to restrict New Yorkers' access to some programs that allow...
Reuters

New York State Officials Plan To Sue Trump Admin Following Trusted Travelers Program Enrollment Ban

New York’s attorney general will argue that the Trump administrationo’s actions were arbitrary and capricious
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

teddybmsg

2020 Presidential Candidate RT @NPR: This week, the Department of Homeland Security said it would no longer allow New Yorkers to enroll in trusted traveler programs du… 2 minutes ago

progresivetrend

SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @aroseblush: JUST IN: 🌆 New York to sue Trump admin over new rule that would ban residents from "trusted traveler" program 🌆http… 3 minutes ago

jland360

 RT @MarcuswevansSr: New York to sue Trump administration for blocking state residents from Global Entry: A Homeland Security policy, which… 5 minutes ago

lillys_news

Lillys News New York to sue Trump administration for blocking state residents from Global Entry https://t.co/gFVXVjsXRR via @USATODAY 5 minutes ago

selberan

Arun Thomas RT @cnni: New York plans to sue the Trump administration over its decision to suspend Global Entry, along with other trusted traveler progr… 6 minutes ago

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. New York State To Sue Trump Administration Over Trusted Traveler Restrictions - NPR https://t.co/SupSiUGsuR #news #feedly 6 minutes ago

ubnm

UBNM New York to sue Trump administration for blocking state residents from Global Entry https://t.co/7MT0SigZ4x (via… https://t.co/crqO4oewyc 6 minutes ago

valjobow

Valerie Bowrin RT @nytimes: New York plans to sue the Trump administration after it banned New Yorkers from enrolling in programs like Global Entry. The b… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.