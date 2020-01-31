Global  

Joe Biden Attacks Bernie Sanders’s Record on Guns

NYTimes.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Mr. Biden faulted Mr. Sanders for voting in favor of a 2005 bill to shield gun manufacturers from liability lawsuits. Mr. Biden said that the “first thing I’ll do as president is work to get rid of that.”
News video: Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January

Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January 01:00

 Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January The sum puts the Sanders campaign at a significant financial advantage over the other Democratic candidates. The amount is the result of 1.3 million donations for the month. He enters Tuesday's New Hampshire primary on solid financial footing....

Front-runners beat back debate attacks [Video]Front-runners beat back debate attacks

Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and..

Buttigieg And Sanders Tied As They Got Into New Hampshire Debates [Video]Buttigieg And Sanders Tied As They Got Into New Hampshire Debates

Democratic party presidential front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are going into tonight's New Hampshire debate in a near dead heat. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are looking to gain more..

Biden: Sanders 'changed his mind' on gun policies

PELLA, Iowa - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday said Bernie Sanders "regrets" some of his views on gun policy, remarks highlighting a...
Reuters

Victors in Iowa, Sanders and Buttigieg Are Targets in Democratic Debate

Joseph R. Biden Jr. warned that nominating Bernie Sanders would invite the label of socialism. Amy Klobuchar accused Pete Buttigieg of presenting himself as a...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesFrance 24

