Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York City Police Department > NYPD officer shot in ambush released from hospital

NYPD officer shot in ambush released from hospital

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
NYPD officer shot in ambush released from hospital
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: NYPD Officer Shot In Saturday Night Ambush Released From Hospital

NYPD Officer Shot In Saturday Night Ambush Released From Hospital 00:27

 An NYPD shot in the chin and the neck in what police officials are calling an "assassination attempt" on Feb. 8, 2020, was released from Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx on Sunday, just hours after the accused gunman opened fire inside the 41st Precinct.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NYPD Ties Same Cop Shooter To Sunday's Bronx Precinct Shooting, Saturday's Street Ambush On Saturday [Video]NYPD Ties Same Cop Shooter To Sunday's Bronx Precinct Shooting, Saturday's Street Ambush On Saturday

Police officials are calling a man's alleged attacks on police "assassination attempts" after one officer was shot in the face and the arm on Saturday night, then opening fire in the 41st Precinct..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published

NYPD Ties Same Shooter To Bronx Precinct House Shooting On Sunday, Officer Shooting Ambush On Saturday [Video]NYPD Ties Same Shooter To Bronx Precinct House Shooting On Sunday, Officer Shooting Ambush On Saturday

Police officials are calling a man's alleged attacks on police "assassination attempts" after one officer was shot in the face and the arm on Saturday night, then opening fire in the 41st Precinct..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Another Cop Shot Sunday Morning After 2 Officers Ambushed Saturday Night In The Bronx

Another NYPD officer has been shot, possibly by the same suspect as from an ambush in the Bronx Saturday night that left two officers wounded.
CBS 2

NYPD’s Shea Says Cop Shooting In Bronx ‘Was An Assassination Attempt’

The officer that was shot Saturday night is recovering at Lincoln Hospital as the search ramps up to find the suspect.
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ish10040

Gene🇺🇸Smarts💯%USA RT @bluelivesmtr: Second NYPD Officer Shot In Ambush Attack At Precinct Follow @bluelivesmtr #BlueLivesMatter #BackTheBlue #lawenforcement… 9 minutes ago

PRAISETRIUNEGOD

#DEFENDtheUNBORN ! 👶👣👼🌹🥀🎵🎶✝️⛪🙏♥️😎🇺🇸 & Has an #NYPD GIRLFRIEND "Gunman 'walks into #Bronx police precinct and shoots lieutenant' 12 hours after 'he am… https://t.co/9q3oG0yHsR 11 minutes ago

NYPDbot

NYPD bot NYPD officer shot in ambush released from hospital - https://t.co/LtwPDe8hLi https://t.co/qsi2TaaczH 16 minutes ago

NYPDbot

NYPD bot NYPD Officer Shot In Saturday Night Ambush Released From Hospital - CBS New York https://t.co/Qyb1aFyyqp 16 minutes ago

bdcoley3

Brent D. Coley🇨🇦 RT @NBCNews: WATCH: An NYPD officer, who was wounded in an ambush shooting attack Saturday night, gives a thumbs-up while being cheered by… 17 minutes ago

WiseOldQueen

Wise Old Queen RT @wsbradio: A New York City police lieutenant was shot Sunday morning in the Bronx, 12 hours after a police officer sitting in a marked v… 22 minutes ago

PCG1637

DANDY CHIGGINS 🇺🇸🥃🏁 RT @fred_burton: Bronx NYPD shootings: Gunman targets police in back-to-back attacks, authorities say https://t.co/6DMbmg1ZfD 26 minutes ago

fred_burton

Fred Burton Bronx NYPD shootings: Gunman targets police in back-to-back attacks, authorities say https://t.co/6DMbmg1ZfD 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.