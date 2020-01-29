What's open and closed on Presidents Day 2020?

Global  

Every year, the nation celebrates Presidents' Day during the third Monday in February. It's meant to commemorate the birthday for the nation's first president, George Washington. This year's celebration will fall on Monday, Feb. 17 and will include a hodgepodge of openings or closings at major locations.
What is open and closed on Presidents Day 2020?

Presidents Day, known also as Washington's Birthday, is a federal holiday, which means many government institutions will be closed.
Presidents Day is a federal holiday, so certain businesses will be open or closed

Washington's birthday, or Presidents Day, is the third Monday of February, so here are what businesses are open and closed on the federal holiday?  
