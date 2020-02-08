Global  

'Still on the fence': With vote just a day away, New Hampshire Democrats are still candidate shopping - updates

Delawareonline Monday, 10 February 2020
Democrats are making the final push in New Hampshire as Tuesday's primary approaches. The first voters head to the polls at midnight.
 
 Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg look to seize on their momentum as New Hampshire Democrats go to the polls on Tuesday in a heavily contested primary that could further unsettle the party’s presidential race. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

On the campaign trail: Democrats scramble for lead in New Hampshire

Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party's next presidential nominating contest in New Hampshire, which...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle Times

After Sanders wins New Hampshire, Democrats focus on Nevada, South Carolina

Democrats vying for the right to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump turned their focus to Nevada and South Carolina after Bernie Sanders solidified his...
Reuters


