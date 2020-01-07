Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Prosecutors Recommend Roger Stone Receive 7- to 9-Year Sentence

Prosecutors Recommend Roger Stone Receive 7- to 9-Year Sentence

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
President Trump’s former campaign adviser was convicted of lying to Congress and trying to block a witness in order to impede an investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Prosecutors Recommend That Roger Stone Serve Up To 9 Years In Jail

Prosecutors Recommend That Roger Stone Serve Up To 9 Years In Jail 00:56

 The president's longtime associate was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional committee proceeding.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone? [Video]Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone?

CBS4's Hank Tester reports federal prosecutors are seeking seven to nine years for the former Donald Trump ally.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

Report: Prosecutors Prepared To Release Sealed Roger Stone Materials [Video]Report: Prosecutors Prepared To Release Sealed Roger Stone Materials

Federal Prosecutors are reportedly “prepared to release sealed materials” related to the search and seizure warrant against Roger Stone.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prosecutors Seeking Roger Stone Get Prison Sentence of 7 to 9 Years

Prosecutors Seeking Roger Stone Get Prison Sentence of 7 to 9 Years*Roger Stone* was found guilty back in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering.
Mediaite

Prosecutors want Roger Stone to serve more than 7 years in prison

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence former Trump confidant and GOP operative Roger Stone between 87 and 108 months in prison after being found...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jazjuzz

nino Prosecutors Recommend Roger Stone Receive Up to 9 Years in Prison https://t.co/VBzCV1Xyjc https://t.co/UUsS2ja2vb 8 seconds ago

DreamWeaver61

Liberty 🗽 Bella RT @ChuckRossDC: Prosecutors recommend up to NINE YEARS in prison for Roger Stone. They call foreign election interference a "deadly adve… 21 seconds ago

Mariestapel1

Marie stapel RT @funder: BREAKING: Prosecutors recommend 7-9 year sentence for Roger Stone. “Stone obstructed Congress' investigation into Russian inter… 48 seconds ago

superyayadize

👠IStandWithTrump ⭐️⭐️⭐️ClearFlynnNow RT @NevadaElJefe: Federal Prosecutors Recommend 67-Yr-Old Roger Stone Serve 7-9 Years in Prison for Process Crimes in Mueller Witch Hunt… 59 seconds ago

superyayadize

👠IStandWithTrump ⭐️⭐️⭐️ClearFlynnNow RT @MetsMAGA: ❌Federal Prosecutors Recommend 67-Yr-Old Roger Stone Serve 7-9 Years in Prison for Process Crimes in Mueller Witch Hunt ➡️The… 1 minute ago

thewledger

The Washington Ledger Prosecutors Recommend Seven To Nine Year Prison Sentence For Roger Stone https://t.co/awwcqoglvo https://t.co/FxfEmFbeEo 3 minutes ago

BlaxkMillie

Millie Blaxk RT @RedState: Prosecutors Recommend a Huge Sentence for Roger Stone and Their Reason Is Garbage https://t.co/hfl9BmObzz 3 minutes ago

Pipewrench56

Get a grip RT @Ph03n1x24: Mueller probe was invalid. Which makes this null and void. BREAKING: Federal Prosecutors Recommend 67-Yr-Old Roger Stone Se… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.