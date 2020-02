Aspie for peace! The New York Times: Amy Klobuchar Is Pressed on ‘The View’ Over Her Record as a Prosecutor. https://t.co/npuQUZUlwf via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago Virgilijus Card Amy Klobuchar Is Pressed on ‘The View’ Over Her Record as a Prosecutor https://t.co/O47Y8nSZJN 3 hours ago Edelmira Bartrum Amy Klobuchar Is Pressed on ‘The View’ Over Her Record as a Prosecutor https://t.co/oH4i12vysN 3 hours ago FXNews24.co.uk Amy Klobuchar Is Pressed on ‘The View’ Over Her Record as a Prosecutor https://t.co/Usta4qzJD2 https://t.co/hW5dZSngFK 3 hours ago Juan Mckissick Amy Klobuchar Is Pressed on ‘The View’ Over Her Record as a Prosecutor - The New York Times🤔 https://t.co/BbDYkzfdoX 3 hours ago Dr Kat Kain 🌊 #DemCast #resist #VoteBlue RT @QuorumCall: Amy Klobuchar Is Pressed on ‘The View’ Over Her Record as a Prosecutor https://t.co/kE7fcYIS4J https://t.co/zuPxP3BLjE 4 hours ago Rouut Amy Klobuchar Is Pressed on ‘The View’ Over Her Record as a Prosecutor https://t.co/IxoY2JRGlV https://t.co/IxoY2JRGlV 4 hours ago Azzubhai Amy Klobuchar Is Pressed on ‘The View’ Over Her Record as a Prosecutor by BY NICK CORASANITI AND MAGGIE ASTOR… https://t.co/uedkPq2iev 4 hours ago