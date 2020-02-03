Global  

Today in History for February 12th

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: President Abraham Lincoln and naturalist Charles Darwin born; The U.S. Senate acquits President Bill Clinton in his impeachment trial; Founding of the NAACP; Cartoonist Charles Schulz dies. (Feb. 12)
 
