๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Today in History for February 12th https://t.co/Tsnx2yybE6 https://t.co/tdu8GDg37r 9 minutes ago

Patrick Today in History for February 12th https://t.co/LyjmIJd11X #25thAmendmentNow #ImpeachTrump #TheResistance https://t.co/qYeMapgKbD 9 minutes ago

PresidentWelsh RT @CMAandIE_ESU: The Center for Multicultural Affairs is excited to present Mr. Joseph Webb as our Black History Month Keynote Speaker. We… 43 minutes ago

the Ridgewood blog Take the Wall Street Insider Tour Today, Financial History, Markets, the worst financial crisis since the Great Dep… https://t.co/wlZ5GOVdGP 2 hours ago

the Ridgewood blog Take the Wall Street Insider Tour Today, Financial History, Markets, the worst financial crisis since the Great Dep… https://t.co/rCAryeNKsD 3 hours ago

the Ridgewood blog Take the Wall Street Insider Tour Today, Financial History, Markets, the worst financial crisis since the Great Dep… https://t.co/ozD0v1pD3u 4 hours ago

the Ridgewood blog Take the Wall Street Insider Tour Today, Financial History, Markets, the worst financial crisis since the Great Dep… https://t.co/P0UK3zXqyN 5 hours ago