Sarah Lawrence father charged with sex trafficking, exploiting daughter's college friends

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A 60-year-old man has been charged with sex trafficking, money laundering and forced labor among other things after being long suspected of exploiting and manipulating his daughter’s friends at Sarah Lawrence College. Lawrence Ray is in jail Wednesday morning after being arrested by the FBI and NYPD. Errol Barnett reports from the New York campus where it all started. 👓 View full article

