Sarah Lawrence father charged with sex trafficking, exploiting daughter's college friends

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A 60-year-old man has been charged with sex trafficking, money laundering and forced labor among other things after being long suspected of exploiting and manipulating his daughter’s friends at Sarah Lawrence College. Lawrence Ray is in jail Wednesday morning after being arrested by the FBI and NYPD. Errol Barnett reports from the New York campus where it all started.
 A New Jersey father accused of running a sex cult that started at his daughter's college dorm room heads to federal court today. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the disturbing details.

New York man accused of sex trafficking his daughter's college friends: What we know

He is accused of sexual and psychological manipulation. What we know about the allegations against Lawrence Ray.  
USATODAY.com

