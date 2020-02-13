Global  

Search for missing South Carolina girl, Faye Marie Swetlik, enters fourth day; drivers of 2 cars sought

FOXNews.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The frantic search for Faye Marie Swetlik, a 6-year-old girl who mysteriously vanished from in front of her South Carolina home Monday, has entered its fourth day as hundreds of police and FBI investigators continue piecing together evidence in her disappearance.
Over 300 officials join search for missing 6-year-old

The FBI has joined South Carolina police in a desperate search for a missing 6-year-old girl. Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen Monday afternoon, and officials...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times

Faye Marie Swetlik: Video of missing South Carolina girl getting off school bus released

Police in South Carolina on Wednesday released a video of Marie Swetlik getting off a school bus before she went missing earlier this week.
FOXNews.com


