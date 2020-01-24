President Trump To Attend This Weekend’s Daytona 500

Global  

Thursday, 13 February 2020
White House officials confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be attending this weekend's Daytona 500.
Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump scheduled to arrive at PBIA around 6:35 p.m. [Video]President Trump scheduled to arrive at PBIA around 6:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to be back in town this weekend, arriving in Palm Beach County on Friday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:11Published

Trump To Attend March For Life [Video]Trump To Attend March For Life

President Donald Trump will attend the March For Life, and anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. According to Business Insider, it will be the first time a sitting president attend the match. Trump..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


President Trump will attend Daytona 500, NASCAR's season-opening event

The 45th President of the United States will check out Sunday's race
Weekend Update Goes Off on Trump Celebrating Acquittal, Shows ‘Wrong Clip’ of OJ Celebrating Double Murder ‘Not Guilty’ Verdict

Weekend Update took numerous shots at President Donald Trump for his celebrations over being acquitted of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges, not...
