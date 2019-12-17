Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Massive asteroid won’t be hitting Earth on Saturday, NASA says

Massive asteroid won’t be hitting Earth on Saturday, NASA says

Denver Post Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
An asteroid large enough to cause planet-wide devastation will hurtle unsettlingly close to Earth early Saturday morning -- but the near-miss at a distance of 3.6 million miles means we're safe for now, astronomers say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Asteroid will fly very close to Earth this Saturday: NASA

Asteroid will fly very close to Earth this Saturday: NASA 01:09

 WASHINGTON — NASA warned that asteroid 2002 PZ39 will approach Earth on Saturday. This asteroid is moving at a speed of nearly 55,000 km per hour relative to Earth and has a diameter of between 440 meters to 990 meters. According to NASA, should a rocky asteroid bigger than 25 meters but...

Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA says a large asteroid will fly by Earth on Feb. 15 [Video]NASA says a large asteroid will fly by Earth on Feb. 15

NASA warned that asteroid 2002 PZ39 will approach Earth on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:01Published

Six Asteroids to Fly By Earth This Week [Video]Six Asteroids to Fly By Earth This Week

As Earthlings gear up for holiday travel, six asteroids will zip past our Blue Planet over the course of the week. The largest could be up to nearly 1,800 feet wide and is classified as a..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.