Massive asteroid won’t be hitting Earth on Saturday, NASA says

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

An asteroid large enough to cause planet-wide devastation will hurtle unsettlingly close to Earth early Saturday morning -- but the near-miss at a distance of 3.6 million miles means we're safe for now, astronomers say. 👓 View full article



4 days ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published Asteroid will fly very close to Earth this Saturday: NASA 01:09 WASHINGTON — NASA warned that asteroid 2002 PZ39 will approach Earth on Saturday. This asteroid is moving at a speed of nearly 55,000 km per hour relative to Earth and has a diameter of between 440 meters to 990 meters. According to NASA, should a rocky asteroid bigger than 25 meters but...