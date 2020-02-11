Global  

Closing arguments made in Harvey Weinstein case

CBS News Friday, 14 February 2020
After hearing from witnesses, a jury heard closing arguments from Harvey Weinstein's defense. The disgraced Hollywood producer is accused of rape. Nikki Battiste reports.
News video: Closing Arguments In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

Closing Arguments In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial 02:26

 Harvey Weinstein’s defense team will deliver closing arguments today in his rape and sexual assault trial. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest in the case.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify

Closing arguments began Thursday in the sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, but before things got started, the judge again asked Weinstein if he'd like to testify. Again, he said no; CBS2's Alice..

Closing Arguments In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Closing Arguments In Harvey Weinstein Trial

The disgraced Hollywood heavyweight is accused of raping women in a hotel room in March of 2013.

Weinstein jury set to hear closing from #MeToo skeptic

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments at the Harvey Weinsten rape trial are set to begin Thursday, with the jury hearing first from a Chicago attorney who’s...
'That Never Happened': The Key Moments During Harvey Weinstein's Defense

The former megaproducer's legal team has rested its case, and only the closing arguments remain before jurors begin deliberations. Here are some points from the...
