Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > City Officials Show Support For Asian-American-Owned Businesses Amid Coronavirus Concerns

City Officials Show Support For Asian-American-Owned Businesses Amid Coronavirus Concerns

CBS 2 Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The mayor is reminding everyone that the risk of infection to New Yorkers is low.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: China goes into further lockdown as Wuhan coronavirus spreads

China goes into further lockdown as Wuhan coronavirus spreads 01:57

 BEIJING — As China continues to struggle with their grave situation, some of its biggest cities are partially hanging up the "We're Closed" sign. Taiwan News reports that according to the Beijing Daily, Chinese officials said on Sunday Feb. 9 that Beijing was being locked down under "closed off...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill De Blasio Shows Support For Asian-American Owned Businesses In NYC [Video]Mayor Bill De Blasio Shows Support For Asian-American Owned Businesses In NYC

There was a show of support Thursday from city officials for Asian-American-owned businesses amid the coronavirus concerns.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published

Leaders Announce 'Show Some Love to Chinatown' Campaign [Video]Leaders Announce 'Show Some Love to Chinatown' Campaign

Officials are kicking off a new campaign called "Show Some Love In Chinatown" to support small businesses in Manhattan's Chinese hub.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 16:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NYC Launching New Campaign To Support Chinatown Businesses Amid Coronavirus Fears

City officials want to remind people it’s safe to enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer.
CBS 2

Netlinkz raises $4.5 million to support Beijing initiative for secure networks during coronavirus epidemic

Netlinkz Ltd (ASX:NET) has completed a placement of 69.23 million shares priced at 6.5 cents to raise A$4.5 million. Funds raised under the placement will be...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shrewst

#BerniecareForAll ⚕👍👥 🌺 #Bernie2020 City Officials Show Support For Asian-American-Owned Businesses Amid Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/pWpB0rSrfC 2 hours ago

janetscott73

Janet Scott RT @WilliamsGarethE: Hope to see other cities get with the program. Elected officials need to show leadership and make the tough decisions,… 6 days ago

WilliamsGarethE

Gareth Williams Hope to see other cities get with the program. Elected officials need to show leadership and make the tough decisio… https://t.co/klabZ44piJ 6 days ago

elangelittomtz

"Angel Del Villar”🤙🏾 @VillageFred Unfortunately all the RGV is like that bro especially smaller cities that’s why the RGV is where it’s… https://t.co/hRRxHXyP8W 6 days ago

SAURGE1

SA_URGE RT @artyleooo: URGE will be on St. Mary’s strip tonight! Find us and sign our petition if you support abortion access! We will be around @m… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.