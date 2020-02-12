Global  

Nationals Address Astros Cheating

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg talks about the Astros' cheating scandal overshadowing his team's World Series victory over Houston. (Feb. 14)
 
World Series Champion Washington Nationals arrive for spring training

World Series Champion Washington Nationals arrive for spring training 01:17

 The Washington Nationals share their spring training home with the Houston Astros, who they faced in the World Series.

First sign-stealing, now shine-stealing: Nationals are plenty miffed at 'cheating' Astros

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo was annoyed by both the Astros' vague apologies and and media presence Houston drew, coming off a World Series loss.
The champs and the chastened: Nationals, Astros enjoy far different first days of work

The Astros and Nationals, neighbors at spring training, held their first full workouts Monday, and the contrast in vibes was striking.
