Rockland County Teen Whose Cousin Died In Parkland Shooting Pushes For Silent Alarm Legislation

CBS 2 Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
In cases of an emergency, it would mandate there's a button on the wall or an app that can quietly summon law enforcement.
News video: New York Teen Pushing For Legislation To Honor Cousin Who Died In Parkland Shooting

New York Teen Pushing For Legislation To Honor Cousin Who Died In Parkland Shooting 02:08

 A teen in Rockland County whose cousin died in the Parkland shooting is pushing for statewide legislation in her honor; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

