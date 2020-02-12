Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Weld County jury acquits Fort Lupton police officer who shot and killed man last year

Weld County jury acquits Fort Lupton police officer who shot and killed man last year

Denver Post Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Zachary Helbig, the only Colorado police officer charged in an officer-involved shooting last year, was found not guilty Friday of charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a man who asked to die.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: West Michigan man allegedly threatened to rape, murder Warren police officer

West Michigan man allegedly threatened to rape, murder Warren police officer 02:07

 A West Michigan man is in jail in Macomb County after allegedly making death threats against a Warren police officer.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buffalo Police violated no-chase policy in crash that paralyzed man, lawsuit says [Video]Buffalo Police violated no-chase policy in crash that paralyzed man, lawsuit says

Buffalo Police officers violated department policy when they engaged in a high-speed chase last year that left a passenger in the car paralyzed from the neck down, a lawsuit filed in State Supreme..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:31Published

Elderly Woman Dies in Unheated Milwaukee Home, Officials Say [Video]Elderly Woman Dies in Unheated Milwaukee Home, Officials Say

An investigation is underway after a 73-year-old woman was found dead in an unheated home in Milwaukee, which had working electricity.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Klondike Gold Corp extends mineralization at Lone Star zone in Yukon; names new CFO

Klondike Gold Corp (CVE:KG) (OTCMKTS:KDKGF) reported encouraging drill assays from the Lone Star zone at its giant Klondike district property in Yukon, which...
Proactive Investors

Ex-Dallas officer not guilty of assault in fatal shooting

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas police officer is not guilty of assault in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in January 2017, a jury decided Thursday....
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN

Tweets about this

JudithKohler

Judith Kohler RT @otherchrispaul: Weld County jury acquits Fort Lupton police officer who shot and killed man last year https://t.co/3zXPjLs1F1 via @sam_… 3 hours ago

donna_dettrick

Donna Dettrick Weld County jury acquits Fort Lupton police officer who shot and killed man last year https://t.co/i0iqomBECi 3 hours ago

otherchrispaul

Chris Michael Paul Weld County jury acquits Fort Lupton police officer who shot and killed man last year https://t.co/3zXPjLs1F1 via @sam_tabachnik 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.