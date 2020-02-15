Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder

NYTimes.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The teenager, the second suspect arrested in the case, is believed to have wielded the murder weapon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Murder

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Murder 02:39

 Saturday afternoon, police announced a new arrest in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged As An Adult In Connection To Murder [Video]Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged As An Adult In Connection To Murder

A 14-year-old has been arrested and is being charged as an adult in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published

Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student [Video]Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student

New York police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday who they said fatally stabbed Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a brutal Manhattan robbery two months ago that stunned..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tessa Majors: Teenage boy charged with murder of New York college student

Barnard College student fatally attacked in December
Independent

Teenager, 14, arrested in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors: NYPD

A 14-year-old male has been arrested and charged in the December murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, the New York City Police Department announced...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWorldnews143

The World News Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder https://t.co/ylxpF6Oyr0 12 minutes ago

justaddkarma

Special K RT @nytimes: A 14-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Tessa Majors, a Barnard student, during a robbery in… 20 minutes ago

EnanoO_4G

MaicOl Moreáux™ Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder https://t.co/4bQJGaToSG 23 minutes ago

MySoulfulEvents

🌹Chicago Soulful Events🌹 “Teen arrested in killing of Barnard student Tessa Majors. Rashaun Weaver, only 14 years old, was charged as an adu… https://t.co/MNzgSvaPHk 23 minutes ago

NikitaKitty

Nikita Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder https://t.co/CdkAIeavDh 55 minutes ago

Koopwines

Koop News Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder https://t.co/tkgVk9Facf 1 hour ago

JoseMartiNews

José Martínez Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder https://t.co/0nBEnJYosy 1 hour ago

GB_FollowBack19

NuNu Tv Channel Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder https://t.co/zl6JdINKuR 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.