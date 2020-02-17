Global  

Trump attends wedding of immigration hardliner, adviser Stephen Miller

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump attended the wedding on Sunday of one of his top aides, immigration hardliner Stephen Miller, to Vice President Mike Pence's spokeswoman, Katie Waldman.
