Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead: media

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Hollywood family and sex therapist Amie Harwick died after falling from a third floor balcony and a former boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her death, local media reported, citing police.
News video: Family Therapist Murder Investigation

Family Therapist Murder Investigation 01:43

 Amie Harwick, former fiance of comedian Drew Carey, was found dead in Hollywood Hills.

LAPD: Family Therapist Amie Harwick Murdered In Hollywood Hills [Video]LAPD: Family Therapist Amie Harwick Murdered In Hollywood Hills

Harwick, who was formerly engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found on the ground below a third-story balcony with injuries "consistent with a fall," authorities say.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:45Published


Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, an ex of Drew Carey, dead in suspected murder

Dr. Amie Harwick, a Hollywood therapist previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found critically injured at her home Saturday and later died.
Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Killed in Hollywood Hills

Amie Harwick, a Hollywood-based family therapist and former fiancé of Drew Carey, was killed on Saturday. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the...
