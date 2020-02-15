Who has qualified for the Nevada Democratic debate so far?

Global  

CBS News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
To appear on stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Democratic candidates have to meet meet with a delegate or polling threshold.
 Saturday is the first day to make your voice heard in the race for the Democratic presidential nominee, as voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's caucuses starts at numerous locations throughout the valley.

