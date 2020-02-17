Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, an ex of Drew Carey, dead in suspected murder

Darin Johnson Famed Sex Therapist Murdered in Hollywood Hills... https://t.co/hqaPO8xSos 18 seconds ago

jaysonXcross 🇺🇸 RT @ABC7: Family therapist Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills, former boyfriend arrested https://t.co/BRG6doCzcG 20 seconds ago

🗽Jayne Marie Lake🌏🏛🇺🇸🐕🐘🌊 RT @BEVHOWARD40: Amie Harwick, therapist and ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, killed in Hollywood https://t.co/iVFxy5014G 2 minutes ago

My Info RT @ABC: A Hollywood therapist once engaged to actor Drew Carey was killed at her home this weekend—and an ex-boyfriend has been arrested f… 2 minutes ago

Joshua RT @fox5sandiego: A 41-year-old Playa del Rey man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Dr. Amie Harwick, a prominent Hollywood marri… 3 minutes ago

FOX 5 San Diego A 41-year-old Playa del Rey man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Dr. Amie Harwick, a prominent Hollywood… https://t.co/Lwwkozricu 4 minutes ago

Full Life Comm. Hollywood therapist killed at her home, ex-boyfriend arrested - ABC News https://t.co/OpYSMns0d0 (via @ABC) 4 minutes ago