Jeff H Virginia bill to ban "assault weapons" and limit magazine size dies in committee in a major win for #GunRights and… https://t.co/67Ke0o4coa 6 seconds ago

C J Vance RT @boogiefinger: Virginia Governor's Bill To Ban Assault Weapons Fails, With Help From His Own Party https://t.co/zsbHMiZHUc #bfnli 1 minute ago

❌ Boomer ⭐⭐⭐ RT @wonhunglow2: Senators voted to shelve the bill for the year and ask the state crime commission to study the issue, an outcome that drew… 1 minute ago

Sandor Kunyik Virginia Governor's Bill To Ban Assault Weapons Fails, With Help From His Own Party https://t.co/gcFiW4h1x4? This… https://t.co/hFU0ZVAf2M 3 minutes ago

BoogieFinger Virginia Governor's Bill To Ban Assault Weapons Fails, With Help From His Own Party https://t.co/zsbHMiZHUc #bfnli 5 minutes ago

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Virginia Governor's Bill To Ban Assault Weapons Fails, With Help From His Own Party: Four state Senate Democrats br… https://t.co/O0CfUqHKwA 7 minutes ago

MT 10. Trump 2020 ! 🇺🇸🎶🎵🎸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🎶🎶 RT @BowenXiao_: “While this is a victory for gun owners in the Commonwealth, we still have to be ever vigilant,” John Crump, Virginia state… 8 minutes ago