Virginia Governor's Bill To Ban Assault Weapons Fails, With Help From His Own Party

NPR Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Four state Senate Democrats broke ranks in tabling a bill that would have banned the sale or transfer of certain assault-style weapons. It also would have banned magazines with more than 12 rounds.
 A Senate committee voted to table discussions of the bill, despite efforts from the governor and Democratic lawmakers to see it through this year.

Virginia Gov. Northam’s Assault Weapon Ban Fails After Several Dems Vote Against Proposal

Virginia Gov. Northam’s Assault Weapon Ban Fails After Several Dems Vote Against ProposalVirginia Governor *Ralph Northam* (D) experienced a setback in his efforts to pass new gun control laws when several members of his party rejected his latest...
Assault Weapons Ban Fails In Democratic-Controlled Virginia Senate

Virginia's Senate has blocked a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines with the support of four Democratic senators. Last year, Governor Ralph...
