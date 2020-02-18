Global  

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy As It Faces Hundreds Of Sex-Abuse Claims

NPR Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Boy Scouts of America has $1.4 billion in assets. The organization says it will use the Chapter 11 process to create a trust to provide compensation for victims.
News video: Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy After Hundreds Of Sex Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy After Hundreds Of Sex Abuse Lawsuits 00:23

 The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits and thousands of alleged victims.

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy [Video]Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday.

BSA files for bankruptcy after sex abuse allegations [Video]BSA files for bankruptcy after sex abuse allegations

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back decades. Gavino Garay has more.

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits

Scoutmasters and other leaders accused of molesting several thousand men in cases stretching back more than 70 years
Independent Also reported by •NewsyReutersFOXNews.comRIA Nov.BBC NewsTelegraph.co.ukWorldNewsDelawareonlineCBS NewsCBC.caFrance 24

AP Top Stories February 18 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday February 18th: China reports almost 2,000 new coronavirus cases; Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection; Sanders...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNews

