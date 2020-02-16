Global  

California Plans to Apologize to Japanese-Americans

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Nearly 80 years after Japanese-Americans were forced into internment camps, the State Assembly plans to formally apologize for its role in the detention.
 California is expected to pass a resolution formally apologizing for putting Japanese Americans in prison camps during World War II. It was the largest single forced relocation in US history, with more than 100,000 Japanese Americans incarcerated around the country. Lawmakers and survivors say the...

California to apologise for internment of Japanese Americans

Many say California 'led the racist anti-Japanese American movement' for aiding US internment of Japanese Americans.
First Asian American sheriff in California vows to protect immigrants from Trump policies

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto wants to protect immigrants from the Trump administration. His family was once interned along with other Japanese Americans.  
