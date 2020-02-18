Global  

White House Denies Claim That Trump Offered Pardon Deal to Julian Assange

NYTimes.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A statement in a London court put a twist on a previously known attempt by a Republican congressman to get the WikiLeaks founder to absolve Russia of election meddling.
News video: Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails 

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails  01:34

 Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence presented alleges former U.S. congressman Dana Rohrabacher visited Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in...

White House denies Trump offered pardon deal to Assange

"It is is a complete fabrication and a total lie," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

NFL greats cheer as Trump pardons former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump is granting a full pardon to former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., who was convicted of...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

JazzydrayOnline

JazzyDray’s Analysis: Did Trump offer Assange a pardon? Here’s what we know https://t.co/WSCmeOwn2P 7 seconds ago

5269f5e4e918490

Alvin Prajapati White House Denies Claim That Trump Offered Pardon Deal to Julian Assange https://t.co/xqPor9qC8V 42 seconds ago

veve4heart

PMK RT @StevilleJanae: Assange’s lawyers claim that Dana Rohrabacher promised Assange a pardon or other U.S. prosecution if he provided informa… 2 minutes ago

saveusrepublic2

❌Deplorable Smelly Hillbilly Nancy ❌ RT @Justsaytruthnow: White House denies claim the @POTUS dangled pardon deal for #JulianAssange. White House called the claim "a complete… 3 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: White House Denies Claim That Trump Offered Pardon Deal to Julian Assange https://t.co/gJFkqgqXIL https://t.co/zRGi6nUERz 5 minutes ago

TheCyanPost

TheCyanPost White House Denies Claim That Trump Offered Pardon Deal to Julian Assange https://t.co/gJFkqgqXIL https://t.co/zRGi6nUERz 6 minutes ago

msnintl

MSN International Edition The White House denies Julian Assange’s pardon claim https://t.co/vwqBT8zPx5 9 minutes ago

BrianM13912759

BrianM RT @hazydav: . Trump - pardon tour. Analysis: Did Trump offer Assange a pardon? Here’s what we know https://t.co/rCL2jaLvEE 13 minutes ago

