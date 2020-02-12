Global  

Elizabeth Warren appears to drop opposition to unlimited-money group backing her campaign

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Thursday declined to disavow a new super PAC that has earmarked $1 million to back her candidacy, an apparent reversal from her vigorous opposition to the outside spending groups that have become central to American politics.
Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate

Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate 01:03

 Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate On Feb. 19, Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders experienced record numbers of campaign donations. The spike in grassroots donors for both candidates was thanks to their powerful performances...

Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise [Video]Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise

Elizabeth Warren has sworn off super PACs during the 2020 campaign. Her campaign website says she "would disavow any Super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary." But, now the primaries..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 01:04Published

Warren Breaks 'No Super Pacs' Promise [Video]Warren Breaks 'No Super Pacs' Promise

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren promised she would never have a super pac for the primaries. Now, it looks like she's going back on her promise. What caused the change of heart?..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Elizabeth Warren Buys Ad In Sheldon Adelson's Paper Telling Sheldon Adelson How Much He'll Pay Under Her Wealth Tax

The morning after Sen. Elizabeth Warren savaged billionaire Mike Bloomberg on stage, possibly giving her flagging campaign new life, she went up with a new ad:
Mediaite Also reported by •Newsy

Elizabeth Warren under fire for saying she accepted broke college student's 'last few dollars' for her campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is facing backlash over a story she told where she said she accepted a campaign contribution from a college student who only had...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •PinkNews

