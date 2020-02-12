Elizabeth Warren appears to drop opposition to unlimited-money group backing her campaign
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Thursday declined to disavow a new super PAC that has earmarked $1 million to back her candidacy, an apparent reversal from her vigorous opposition to the outside spending groups that have become central to American politics.
Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate On Feb. 19, Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders experienced record numbers of campaign donations. The spike in grassroots donors for both candidates was thanks to their powerful performances...
Elizabeth Warren has sworn off super PACs during the 2020 campaign. Her campaign website says she "would disavow any Super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary." But, now the primaries..
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is facing backlash over a story she told where she said she accepted a campaign contribution from a college student who only had... FOXNews.com Also reported by •PinkNews
