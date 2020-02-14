Bear on the loose near California school, curious passersby snap pictures

Global  

A bear who has been on the loose near a local elementary school in Monrovia, California, since Thursday, was spotted wandering the neighborhood again early Friday morning, with passersby getting very close to snap it on their phones.
Loved Ones Grieve Two California Teens Killed in Fiery Crash [Video]Loved Ones Grieve Two California Teens Killed in Fiery Crash

What would have been an 18th birthday celebration for a former Bear Creek High School student is now a growing memorial after a fiery crash killed two teens and seriously injured another.

