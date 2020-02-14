Fox Business Host Trish Regan Says Neil Cavuto ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Trump Attacks: He’s a ‘Good Man’

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fox News and Fox Business talent circled the wagon and defended Neil Cavuto after President Donald Trump tore into the host — who appears on both networks — Thursday.



Calling him the “utmost journalist,” Fox Business host Trish Regan upheld Cavuto’s honor Thursday night: “He is a fair person, a fair guy, and a good man, so I’m disappointed that the president said those things because Neil Cavuto is one guy who just doesn’t deserve it.”



Regan delivered her remarks during “Trish Regan Primetime,” her highly-rated show on the business network, after Trump held a rally in Colorado where he expanded on disparaging remarks about Cavuto he’d made earlier in a tweet. During the rally, Trump said Cavuto hosts “loser shows.”



*Also Read:* Trump Goes Off on 'Fox Board Member Paul Ryan' and 'Hater' Guest on Fox News' Neil Cavuto Show



Similarly, Ed Henry hosted a panel on Fox News Thursday evening that sharply criticized the president for attacking a “good man” with no reason.



“Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end. Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!” Trump wrote Thursday afternoon on Twitter.



The tweet was a response to A.B. Stoddard of RealClearPolitics, who went on-air with Cavuto Thursday during his show “Your World with Neil Cavuto” and described Trump’s own presidential debates as “disastrous.”



