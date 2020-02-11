Global  

Report: Silicon Valley workers protest tech leader's Trump fundraiser

Friday, 21 February 2020
Some employees of the Silicon Valley-based tech company Oracle walked out of work Thursday to protest Chairman Larry Ellison's fundraiser for President Donald Trump, Bloomberg News reported.
Recent related news from verified sources

From the editor: A rather important message to pass along to Silicon Valley

It can be easy for Silicon Valley to feel a little brought down, at least when it comes to how outsiders sees this slice of the world. The Democrats running for...
bizjournals

Oracle employees circulate petition against Larry Ellison's 'embarrassing and damaging' Trump fundraiser

A group of Oracle Corp. employees has come out with a petition against company founder Larry Ellison’s planned fundraiser next week for President Donald...
bizjournals Also reported by •Ars Technica

