Dan DiDio Out as Co-Publisher of DC Comics Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Comic book veteran Dan DiDio is no longer at DC Comics and is out as co-publisher, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.



After serving as DC Comics’ VP editorial and then VP executive editor for six years, Dan DiDio became a co-publisher at the company working alongside comic book superstar Jim Lee in 2010.



During his tenure as co-publisher, DiDio was instrumental in the 2011 relaunch of DC Comics titles under “The New 52” banner which contemporized all the DC superheroes. Sales on the “The New 52” were initially successful, but both sales and buzz faded which led to DC Comics moving forward in 2016 with another line-wide relaunch called “DC Universe Rebirth.” Additionally, DiDio oversaw other initiatives which included titles and stories such as “Infinite Crisis,” “Before Watchmen,” and “Doomsday Clock.”



*Also Read:* DC Comics' 'Shazam 2' to Be Released April 2022



News of DiDio’s departure from DC comes ahead of a planned announcement regarding yet another relaunch of the DC Comics Universe that will restore elements from “The New 52” reboot. However, The Hollywood Reporter reports that it is currently unclear if DiDio’s exit will delay or cancel DC Comics’ plans for the relaunch. At press time, DiDio was midway through a projected 12-issue run of his “Metal Men” mini-series with artist Shane Davis.



The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



How 'Joker' Designer Mapped Gotham With a Touch of DC Comics and a Lot of Old NYC Squalor (Map)



DC Comics 'The Flash' Solo Movie Gets July 2022 Release Date



How DC Comics Superheroes Transformed The CW Comic book veteran Dan DiDio is no longer at DC Comics and is out as co-publisher, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.After serving as DC Comics’ VP editorial and then VP executive editor for six years, Dan DiDio became a co-publisher at the company working alongside comic book superstar Jim Lee in 2010.During his tenure as co-publisher, DiDio was instrumental in the 2011 relaunch of DC Comics titles under “The New 52” banner which contemporized all the DC superheroes. Sales on the “The New 52” were initially successful, but both sales and buzz faded which led to DC Comics moving forward in 2016 with another line-wide relaunch called “DC Universe Rebirth.” Additionally, DiDio oversaw other initiatives which included titles and stories such as “Infinite Crisis,” “Before Watchmen,” and “Doomsday Clock.”*Also Read:* DC Comics' 'Shazam 2' to Be Released April 2022News of DiDio’s departure from DC comes ahead of a planned announcement regarding yet another relaunch of the DC Comics Universe that will restore elements from “The New 52” reboot. However, The Hollywood Reporter reports that it is currently unclear if DiDio’s exit will delay or cancel DC Comics’ plans for the relaunch. At press time, DiDio was midway through a projected 12-issue run of his “Metal Men” mini-series with artist Shane Davis.The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.*Related stories from TheWrap:*How 'Joker' Designer Mapped Gotham With a Touch of DC Comics and a Lot of Old NYC Squalor (Map)DC Comics 'The Flash' Solo Movie Gets July 2022 Release DateHow DC Comics Superheroes Transformed The CW 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Zakk Saam 🗯 RT @THR: Dan DiDio, who served as publisher of DC alongside Jim Lee since 2010, is no longer with company https://t.co/r6RRFM7s4U 15 seconds ago Nelson Nantanapibul 🖖 RT @JamesTheFourth: The DC that Dan Didio helped cultivate as EIC in the mid-00s when I was in HS and College made me a fan of DC for life.… 30 seconds ago Brian J. Patterson RT @comicsexplained: HOLY CRAP!! DAN DIDIO IS OUT?!!! https://t.co/Pj1bBt1Yvu 31 seconds ago James Tynion IV 🦇 C2E2 A-11 The DC that Dan Didio helped cultivate as EIC in the mid-00s when I was in HS and College made me a fan of DC for l… https://t.co/Lb1Ok5MSWd 3 minutes ago $24/7상시빡침% 푸메 RT @SpectacularSean: @DanSlott Oh wow! Apparently DC has confirmed it: https://t.co/jPy7P34KdT 4 minutes ago LAT Entertainment DC Comics shakeup continues with the exit of co-publisher Dan DiDio https://t.co/30L1mGhpdK 4 minutes ago Comics Explained HOLY CRAP!! DAN DIDIO IS OUT?!!! https://t.co/Pj1bBt1Yvu 4 minutes ago HighStonerlife RT @JoebiWan94: Guess we can have the Titans back then. https://t.co/YmVIXdiNvN 4 minutes ago