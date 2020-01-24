Global  

Bernie Sanders Picks Up Key Endorsement From Dick Van Dyke: 'Age … It Really Doesn't Matter'

The Wrap Saturday, 22 February 2020
Bernie Sanders Picks Up Key Endorsement From Dick Van Dyke: ‘Age … It Really Doesn’t Matter’Bernie Sanders has had no problem energizing young voters but now he’s picked up an endorsement sure to earn favor with people closer to his own age: television legend Dick Van Dyke.

“I’m Dick Van Dyke and I’m a very enthusiastic supporter of Bernie Sanders,” the “Dick Van Dyke Show” star said in a new video released by the Sanders camp Friday. “I don’t think age — it really doesn’t matter, except for his experience and the years he’s put in.”

For the record, Sanders is 78 while Van Dyke is 94 and still has all his marbles, as he puts it.

*Also Read:* Ocasio-Cortez Insists Bernie Sanders 'Works Very Hard' to Tamp Down Bernie Bros' 'Toxic' Messaging

“I can’t understand why, according to the polls, he’s having problems with older citizens like me,” Van Dyke continued. “Why wouldn’t an older citizen vote for somebody with that kind of a record and that kind of experience and honesty? It just doesn’t make sense to me that he’s not getting my generation. And I want to urge my generation to get out and vote for him, please.”

Van Dyke closed his video by joking, “I think somebody younger, like Bernie, would be a perfect candidate.”

Watch the endorsement video above.

