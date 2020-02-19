Global  

Zibanejad Helps New York Rangers Top Carolina Hurricanes 5-2

CBS 2 Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Friday night.
Zibanejad helps New York Rangers top Carolina Hurricanes 5-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Friday night. Artemi Panarin and...
Rangers score 5 times in third period, top Blackhawks 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and two assists as the New York Rangers scored five times in the third period and beat the...
