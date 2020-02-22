Global  

Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation'

Reuters Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Twitter Inc on Friday said it had started suspending and restricting dozens of accounts posting content promoting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.
